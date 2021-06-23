Braun Strowman looks to be getting ready to get back to work. The former WWE star took to Instagram to show off his new physique, where the former strongman looks jacked as ever as he tries to gain twenty more pounds of muscle.

“Diet update since I haven’t posted a progress pic in a bit,” Strowman posted. “Trying a clean-ish bulk. After five meals today I was 357lbs in the scale. On my way to 370/375 lbs then gonna turn it into granite!!!! Told y’all I ain’t playing around.”

A former WWE Universal Champion, Strowman was released from WWE earlier this month as part of continued budget cuts, according to the promotion. Just weeks before Strowman had been in the WWE Championship picture, challenging Bobby Lashley alongside Drew McIntyre in a triple threat match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash. His departure is rumored to be due to his high salary within the company.

Strowman has since made news for his new look and his next potential landing spot. AEW’s Mark Henry, who recruited Strowman to WWE years ago, has stated publicly that he’s looking to recruit Strowman to AEW once his noncompete clause with WWE expires. Henry has also hinted that there is interest from both AEW and Strowman about him joining the promotion.

You can see Strowman’s Instagram post below.