WWE has released an updated questionnaire for fans attending NXT events at the Capitol Wrestling Center. The questionnaire, which you can see below, also contains a waiver, which is not pictured in the tweet but is almost identical to the one issued for live events.

The questionnaire reveals that parking will no long be available at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Fans will be responsible for providing their own transportation (with Uber and Lyft being used as examples), or they will be provided with bus transportation should they be at Full Sail. Fans are also asked if they have been in close contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19 or if they have experienced symptoms themselves in the past two to fourteen days.

The third page asks fans to be submitted for temperature checks upon entering the Capitol Wrestling Center and will require a face mask. They are also asked on whether they or a family member has traveled out of the US in the past fourteen days.

The questionnaire comes a day after WWE announced a change in their COVID-19 policy, with fans no longer requiring a COVID-19 test prior to or at an NXT taping to gain entry. The news comes as WWE prepares to resume touring for the RAW and Smackdown brands in July, while NXT plans to run non televised in Florida next month as well.

NXT’s next event is TakeOver: In Your House, taking place this Sunday live on Peacock.