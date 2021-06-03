Fresh off scoring the pinfall at Stadium Stampede II, AEW’s Sammy Guevara joined Busted Open Radio to talk about the show. Days later he’s still riding high from the big night.

“Man it’s a trip,” Guevara said. “I don’t even have the words to express it. Main eventing the PPV, closing it out. My girlfriend was in the audience, my best friends were there. The crowd loved me. It’s a night I’ll remember for forever, that’s for sure.”

Co-host Bully Ray asked Guevara if the Double or Nothing crowd was the loudest crowd he’d ever performed in front of. While he can’t be sure due to it being so long without working in front of a crowd, it was definitely one of the loudest.

“I feel like it was,” Guevara said. “We’ve been doing this in front of barely any people for the last year and a half. So I forgot what a crowd like that sounds like. So I don’t know if it’s just the fact that I haven’t heard a loud crowd in awhile. But yeah, that was one of the loudest.”

There was some talk abut Stadium Stampede, a match that was mostly taped beforehand, going on last. Guevara himself was nervous after the rest of the card, but relaxed once he came out and saw the crowd.

“I was a little nervous going into it because they just saw so many good matches and they were being loud for them all,” Guevara said. “And you know, crowds get tired towards the end, so I’m like ‘man, hopefully they’re this energetic by the time we come out.’ When Jericho and Max were up in the stands and me and Spears came with the golf cart, it was insane. I was like ‘well they’re definitely still awake.'”

Guevara was then asked about how close the Inner Circle was off screen. He revealed the group is just as tight out of the ring and he looks up to Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager as older brothers.

“It’s great man,” Guevara said. “We’ve got this group chat where we send memes to each other. I feel like they’re all my big brothers. They kind of just guide me to wherever we’re trying to go, they all help me out. To me, they’re definitely some brothers. I feel like at the beginning of Dynamite, this was storyline kind of stuff. Like ‘oh we’re in this group, whatever.’ But then as the months went on we actually formed an actual relationship and we actually became friends. I feel we’re in a good group of guys. These five, I don’t know if it would’ve worked with anyone else.”

Guevara also had a special revelation about the Stadium Stampede. According to him, he was the one who suggested the Stadium Stampede end in the ring in front of the live audience.

“It was my idea to have the match go from the cinematic to end it into the live crowd. And they actually went with it,” Guevara said. “I was surprised too. Tony and Chris came up to me and said ‘that was a really good idea.’ I figured others went up to them and told them that idea, but apparently no one else did. They gave me credit for it, so that was really cool.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription