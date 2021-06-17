Former WWE wrestler turned producer Tyson Kidd joined That 90’s Wrestling Podcast to talk pro wrestling. Kidd’s long time partner, Davey Boy Smith Jr., has been rumored to make a return to WWE ever since leaving MLW earlier this year. While Kidd is hopeful, he doesn’t know if anything has been signed.

“I don’t know anything officially,” Kidd said. “He’s been gone for a decade and I’ve been trying to get him back the entire time. I think Harry has changed a lot in the last 10 years and I think WWE has changed a lot in the last 10 years.

“Hopefully both will be happily surprised with how much the other has changed, and I hope it goes down. Hopefully the pandemic has forced Harry’s hand (laughing). That’s how I’m looking at it.”

The topic then turned to a man Smith wrestled at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, current NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Kidd was asked how high WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was on the NXT star.

“I’m not sure,” Wilson said. “I would assume Vince obviously has a knowledge of NXT. But I think with Vince it’s whatever is kinda in front of his face is what he’s gonna tackle, so obviously it’s Raw and Smackdown every week. And I’m sure he has a clue on who Karrion Kross is, obviously he knows who he is. But obviously he hasn’t got his hooks into him yet. I’m sure he’ll be a fan of his, because I think he’s been very impressive in his time in NXT so far.”

Prior to joining WWE, Kidd was trained in the Hart Family Dungeon and was really close to the Hart Family. He shared a funny story about once vacationing with Smith, Smith’s mother Diana Hart-Smith and Smith’s father, the legendary “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith.

“We were in Spain,” Wilson recalled. ‘Davey and Diana were staying in a hotel room and myself, Harry and Georgia were staying in a room below them, directly below them. And I was down at the pool and Harry and Georgia came down. I’m used to hotels now, but at the time I didn’t know anything about them, other than the doors lock automatically. I knew this but Harry and Georgia didn’t know this. And they didn’t bring the key so our key is locked in there. And the manager of this hotel already hates us because we keep running into the hotel and back to the pool and getting water everywhere.

“Our balcony is open, so Davey gets the idea to tie two bedsheets together and lower me from his balcony to our balcony to get to open the door to get the key. So in Alicante, Spain, or Benidorm, Davey is lowering me from one balcony to the other on the 6th or 7th floor of the hotel. So if there were people in the opposite building looking, it looks like we were breaking into a hotel room. It’s was like Mission: Impossible stuff. And he bought me a pair of Nike’s for it (laughing).”

You can watch the full interview below.