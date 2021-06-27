On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Westin Blake, f.k.a. Wesley Blake, was on to talk about his WWE career and his future in wrestling following his release. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman informed Blake of a tweet from Tommy End, f.k.a. Aleister Black, that expressed praise for Blake, and Blake responded.

“It’s great. I love Tommy,” Blake expressed. “When he first got into NXT, I actually, I want to say one of the first live events, got to wrestle him, and it’s just really cool to me. The great thing about being in NXT for so long is I got to work with a lot of great talents, from all different sides of the world, and so when he came in, obviously, he helped elevate NXT, the brand itself, but it’s just cool to see his style, his take on wrestling and stuff like that.

“We could sit there for hours just spitballing ideas, just talking wrestling and life, and so that was a really cool experience when I got to wrestle on these live events and stuff like that. I got to wrestle him at the finals in the Dusty Classic with Steve [Maclin] and myself, which was by far one of my favorite tag matches to date.”

Aleister Black was released by WWE in June, which Black called a complete surprise. It’s been reported that Black is expected to sign with AEW, although there are people in WWE pushing for the company to re-sign him. Blake admitted that Black’s surprise was a complete surprise to him as well.

“Tommy, I’m sorry that you got released,” Blake said. “That was a total shock and surprise. I mean, that whole group of people really, even the group that I was in. There was so many talented people, and I have no doubt that they’re going to land on their feet somewhere and be successful, whatever they want to do, but with Tommy being now a free agent, hopefully an opportunity presents itself where we share the ring together again.”

You can follow Westin on Twitter @TheWestinBlake.

