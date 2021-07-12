Current NXT superstar and the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all-time Adam Cole was a recent guest on the Inside The Ropes podcast. During the interview Cole discussed all the things he has left to do in NXT. He spoke about being flattered that so many people want to see him brought on to either RAW or SmackDown, but notes that he still has plenty of things to accomplish.

“There is so much to do,” shared Cole. “That’s the other thing. I find it so flattering that there are people [saying] ‘God, I want to see Adam Cole on RAW or SmackDown so, so badly’. Then there’s another group that’s like ‘No, I really want him to stay in NXT’. And right now the possibility of things to do, on any of the three brands, feels endless for me. It just feels exciting across the board.

“Being able to stay in NXT, even with the 403-day reign and being a Triple Crown winner and all that stuff. I’ve been with the brand for such a long time and I’ve seen it grow so much that it’s really fun to be a part of that process. I would love to win the NXT title again, I would the chance to someday maybe step in the ring with Samoa Joe. I want the chance to wrestle guys like Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott.”

Cole also says that he believes that there are a wealth of possibilities across all the brands in the WWE. In the past Cole has also emphasized that he views NXT as a part of the main roster.

“There’s just so many possibilities within that brand,” noted Cole. “And of course, RAW or SmackDown, there’s a bunch of talent that I haven’t had the chance to wrestle yet that I would love the chance to do as well. It’s exciting. But yeah, there’s definitely plenty for me to do in NXT yet.”

Cole went on to elaborate more on his desire to work with Samoa Joe. He said that Samoa Joe was actually one of the people that got him interested in independent wrestling.

“It would be incredible [to work with Samoa Joe],” said a smiling Cole. “Samoa Joe was one of the guys responsible for me actually discovering independent wrestling. Him, along with CM Punk and Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson. I remember seeing those guys for the first time and being like ‘Oh my god. I’ve got to watch all their matches’.

“And I had never, in my 13-year career, wrestled Samoa Joe. We just never ever crossed paths. And I know stuff is very different now, we are unsure if Joe is ever going to be able to actually get back in the ring. But you can guarantee if that day does happen, I will be hoping and praying, as much as the NXT fanbase is, that we have an Adam Cole and Samoa Joe match.

“Aside from the fact that I do respect him so much, I am sick of him punking me out, dude. I’ve got to change this immediately.”

The host notes that Adam Cole and Samoa Joe there was an instant electricity when both of them shared the ring. Cole agreed and then proceeded to talk about the on-air chemistry he has with ‘The Samoan Submission Machine.’

“It is cool [to have that instant chemistry],” said Cole. “It’s crazy how that happens sometimes [with people], because that’s not always the case. You can have two really amazing performers, and sometimes they don’t necessarily clash or gel, where it takes a little bit to get there. With Joe, I felt it immediately, just right away. So, yes. I would love the idea of being able to do that someday. We’ll see. I hope so.”

During the interview Cole also reveals what his feelings were when The Undisputed Era split. He admitted to being nervous and scared due to the fact that he had been with the faction since he had debuted back in 2017.

“It was [a conflicting decision],” admitted Cole. “I had been literally attached at the hip to Kyle [O’Reilly], Bobby [Fish], and [Roderick Strong] my entire run in NXT. The moment I debuted I was standing beside Kyle and Bobby. Everything I had known about my time in NXT was Undisputed Era. So, it’s scary at the idea of going ‘Okay, we’re going to go in a different direction’.”

Cole went on to say that it wasn’t some long-term plan, and that the split was fairly sudden. He also noted that despite his fears at the time, that he thinks it was the right decision.

“Also, it happened so fast. It wasn’t like this thing that we were preparing for,” revealed Cole. “It’s something that kind of fell into our laps and [t] was like ‘Okay, this is where we’re going’. [There was] very little time to process it, very little time to think about it. But looking at it now, I absolutely think it was the right call.

“It’s never going to feel, especially when you have the chemistry that myself, Kyle, [Roderick], and Bobby had, it’s never going to feel like the perfect time. However, I do think that development wise for all of us individually, it’s been really, really important to kind of go into that direction. I had the time of my life in The Undisputed Era, I really, really did. But I do think it was a good call.”

Cole said he wants to move on from Kyle O’Reilly, who he defeated at The Great American Bash, and go after Karrion Kross. He then went on to clarify that he is only going after Kross because he has the NXT Championship, which is Cole’s ultimate goal.

“I’m definitely ready to move on,” said an adamant Cole. “And by ‘move on’ I mean I want a one-on-one match with Karrion Kross. I’ve felt that way since we had our face-to-face interview where I called him out and he called me out. I think the fans want to see it. But really, at the end of the day it comes down to the NXT Championship.

“So, God forbid if at some point, Karrion Kross along the way loses the NXT Championship, then I want to go after the champion. But right now, in my mind, it’s definitely ‘Get finished with Kyle O’Reilly, and move on to becoming not just the longest-reigning NXT champion, but also a two-time NXT champion’. Which, is an elite list of people.”

