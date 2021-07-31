Serena Deeb is once again nursing a knee injury.

Speaking on her Instagram, Deeb addressed her fans while sitting in a wheelchair inside a wrestling ring. The former NWA Women’s Champion confirmed her knee had been giving her problems for a while, but she tried to fight through it.

“Truth is, right now, I’m hurt. I’m injured. My knee has been playing up for a while, it’s been bothering me in my matches,” Deeb said. “I tried to fight through the pain. Was it the smartest thing to do? Probably not, but that’s what I do. I’m Serena Deeb, I’m from the old school. What I was taught is that if you can walk to the ring, you can step in the ring and do your job.”

Deeb has dealt with knee injuries before, as she was briefly out of action this past March due to issues with her left knee. She would go on to have a high-profile start to the summer, as she successfully defended her NWA Women’s Title at AEW Double or Nothing against May, but would drop it at NWA When Our Shadows Fall in June.

Regardless of her lack of gold, Deeb emphasized that she is coming back to All Elite Wrestling with championships on her mind.

“Right now, yes, I’m injured. I’m hurt. But I will be back to AEW. I will come back to once again become champion,” Deeb said.

Despite reigning as the NWA Women’s Champion up until June, Deeb has been signed to AEW since last September. It is unclear if she will compete for the National Wrestling Alliance again, but based on her video today, it seems her focus is on AEW.

