Beginning next week with Road Rager, AEW is hitting the road after working out of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida for the last 60 weeks.

Fyter Fest (Night 1) goes down on July 14 in Austin, Texas and the only official match so far is Brian Cage defending the FTW Championship against Ricky Starks. This will be Starks’ return match after being out since April with a fractured neck.

Cage noticed the new poster for the show, and despite being the only current official match, neither himself nor Starks are on it.

“@starkmanjones vs. Cage — only match announced and can’t get on poster after selling out. Ricky’s hometown, and Austin is the wrestling tent that I built. #WrestleCircus”

Wrestle Circus was a popular, yet short-lived, indie promotion based out of Austin. Cage was a two-time Ringmaster Champion and one-time Sideshow Champion for them.

Originally set for Road Rager, Ethan Page pushed back his Coffin Match against Darby Allin, teasing it could happen at Fyter Fest, but didn’t specify which night.

Below is the full upcoming Dynamite schedule:

* Road Rager (Miami, Florida – July 7)

* Fyter Fest Night 1 (Austin, Texas – July 14)

* Fyter Fest Night 2 (Garland, Texas – July 21)

* Fight for the Fallen (Charlotte, North Carolina – July 28)

* Dynamite (Jacksonville, Florida – August 4)