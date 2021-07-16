AEW star Chris Jericho spoke with Konnan, Disco Inferno, Joseph Feeney and Wrestling Society X founder Kevin Kleinrock on Keepin It 100 with Konnan this week. The topic turned to Jericho’s former co-worker, current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Jericho hasn’t kept up with Roman’s run, but he had nothing but praise for the tribal chief and isn’t shocked by his success.

“I haven’t [kept up] but I’ve been reading about it and it’s no surprise,” Jericho said. “When I was there in 2016 I worked with Roman basically all around the world. I was a heel, he was a babyface. It’s a no brainer there. You know what Roman is? I always said this and he’s doing it now, if you just drop the f**king script and just let him be him, he’s Cool Hand Luke man. He’s like the coolest cat. He’s a great guy. Just let him be him, and that’s what he’s doing now, obviously with a heelish slant, which is great.

“When he eventually turns babyface he’ll be even bigger than he is now, because he’s just a cool, cool guy. And now they’re letting him do all this stuff and it doesn’t surprise me that he’s killing it, because he’s that type of performer.”

In a bit of a turn, Jericho was then asked his thoughts from this past weekend’s UFC 264, which saw Conor McGregor lose to Dustin Poirier due to doctor stoppage. Jericho didn’t mince words, believing McGregor was fortunate to lose by that and declared that Conor, as we know him, is finished in the Octagon.

“Conor’s done and I think everyone knows it,” Jericho said. “I think he knows it. I think the best thing that could’ve happened is that he snapped his ankle, because he would’ve lost in the second round. Herb Dean almost called it at the end of the first, but he was letting it go because it was towards the end and it’s a championship, million dollar fight. Not a championship but it was a million dollar fight. Those elbows in the corner man, once you get a guy down like that he’s finished.

“So I think it was actually a stroke of fate that’s going to end up making them all more money that Conor broke his ankle. Because he would’ve been done in about another two minutes anyway. The only thing I would say for Dustin, if he’s going to take a number four, which I would say ‘go f**k yourself, I’m not doing it.’ I’d say ‘okay, you want number four? I want a 50-50 purse split with Conor.’ See what happens. If he can get 50-50, take it. If not, see you later buddy. What’s the point? Conor’s done.”

You can watch the full clip below.