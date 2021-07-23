Tonight on Impact Wrestling, the Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo officially accepted Mickie James’ offer to be on NWA’s first-ever all-female show, Empower, on Saturday, August 28.

Last Saturday at Slammiversary, James made her return back to Impact and originally offered Purrazzo this opportunity just minutes after she retained her championship against Thunder Rosa. Unfortunately, things got a little heated between these two headstrong icons that James slapped and super kicked “The Virtuosa” right across the face.

On tonight’s show, James came back to make it up to Purrazzo with an apology and an offer at another opportunity to join this larger-than-life event. Once again, strong words were said by the champion, which led Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim to come out and play the mediator between James and Purrazzo.

Kim informed Purrazzo that she asked James to come to Impact and invite her to be part of Empower because Kim believes someone of her magnitude should be showcased at this historic event. After a few more comments from James, Purrazzo was convinced and made a handshake agreement with the former Knockouts Champion.

Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for more details on Purrazzo’s involvement at NWA Empower.

NWA Empower will take place on Saturday, August 28, on FITE TV.