In about one week, the “Rated-R Superstar” Edge promises to conquer Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank for the Universal Championship and to destroy the empire “The Tribal Chief” has built up for the past year. To do that, Edge revealed in his interview on Talking Smack that he’s been dipping into some dark waters as of late, looking to bring back the Edge fans rooted for and possibly despised several decades ago.

“I need to dip into a different place. And I need to get there when there’s a particular talent in front of me. Throughout the years, I think I’ve been able to find that place, and it can be a dangerous place to find the line between good and evil. It’s paper-thin,” The “Rated-R Superstar” began. “And there are certain talents that cause me to have to cut through that paper and bring out a side of Edge that isn’t really healthy for me and for a lot of other people. Some talents like The Undertaker, talents like John Cena, talents like Roman Reigns.

“I know what he [Reigns] brings to the table, and I know he calls himself the ‘Head of the Table,’ and I can appreciate everything that he’s trying to say because he believes everything he says. But I’ve been there, done that. I’ve won 31 championships; that’s more than anyone else. Nobody else has done that, and there’s a reason: It’s because I need to get to that place, and I can get there. And at Money in the Bank this Sunday, I don’t fully think Roman fully understands or comprehends what I bring with me.”

Last night on SmackDown, Reigns escaped Edge once again in time before he could sustain any more damage on the Universal Champion. As Reigns went up the ramp and turned around, Edge could see in his eyes that his confidence as a strong enforcer is starting to plateau. Edge believes the champion’s personality as this dominant and stalwart man is starting to crumble right in front of him.

“So, as confident as Roman portrays himself to the rest of the world, I’ve seen guys do that; I know the game. And I can also look for those tiny little nicks in the armor. I’ve seen them, and I know there’s a darkness. I felt the doubt,” Edge revealed. “I felt it creep into his body at WrestleMania when I gave him that Glasgow Grim, and I put that bar in his teeth, I felt that strength leaving his body. I knew it was about to happen. He knew it was about to happen. He was about to tap, but Daniel Bryan stopped it. Roman knows all of these things.

“While I was gone, he’s the spin doctor. You know, he spun everything, ‘Yeah, I smashed him, stacked and pinned him.’ But he glossed over the fact that twice, he was beat, let alone I was about to concerto him. I can look at that and go, yeah, I had you, kid. And he knows it. With that knowledge, I’m in his head.”

Before ending the interview, panelists Kayla Braxton and Pat McAfee gave Edge the floor to send a warning to Reigns before their violent encounter next Sunday. Edge concluded his statement by informing “The Tribal Chief” that his days of being dynasty champion are numbered.

“So, Roman, I didn’t just come back to do a greatest hits tour. I didn’t come back to just be happy-go-lucky. I’m not content with that,” Edge informed in his promo on Reigns. “I fought back after almost a decade after being told I’d never do this again. After getting a triple fusion on my neck, having my wrist fused, having a torn Achilles tendon, two torn pecs, metal rods in all of my teeth, a fractured skull and a ruptured groin. Do you think I went through all of that to just come back and be the happy-go-lucky guy that’s just happy to be here? I’m not.

“I didn’t come back to contend. I came back to become champion, to take back what I never lost. You just happen to be the champion — wrong place, wrong time. [At] Money in the Bank, I take it back. I end the story. A decade-long story, Roman. It’s going to happen.”

Before these two square off in their singles title fight, Edge and The Mysterios will face Roman Reigns and The Usos in a six-man tag team match next week on SmackDown.

You can check out Edge's full interview on Peacock and the WWE Network.