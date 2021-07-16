Tonight on Impact Wrestling, it was announced that Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood will join forces to face Matt Cardona and a partner of his choosing in a tag team match at Slammiversary this Saturday.

This match came to be after Myers and Cardona got into it during tonight’s segment, where Myers officially called Jake Something a “professional” after Something won their scheduled match and demanded to be called that if he won the match, which he did.

Just as Myers poked fun at Something, who brought Cardona alongside with him, Myers and his new protege Sam Beale laid a beatdown on them, which left an opening for Tenille Dashwood to sneak into the ring and low-blow Cardona. Myers spoke to Dashwood, who was once romantically involved with Cardona, earlier in the show and asked for her assistance ahead of his in-ring segment.

Following the brutal encounter, the Executive Vice President of Impact, Scott D’Amore, informed Cardona backstage that he’s allowed to settle this debacle on Saturday with a partner of his choosing. As D’Amore was leaving, he did mention once again that Slammiversary will be a “hot mess,” indicating that Laurel Van Ness (aka Chelsea Green), a former TNA/Impact Knockouts Champion, and Cardona’s real-life fiance, might just be his partner on Saturday.

Myers and Cardona have had their fair share of clashings as of late. Both men squared off at Rebellion this past April, where Myers picked up the pinfall victory, and most recently, on Impact’s flagship show on May 20. Cardona was attacked by Myers, which led to a fractured orbital bone injury that kept him on the shelf for 12 weeks.

Now that he’s cleared and in good fighting spirits, we’ll find out who Cardona picks as his partner for this mixed tag team matchup.

Below is the updated card for Slammiversary:

No DQ Stipulation for the Impact World Championship:

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sami Callihan

Knockouts Championship:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. A Mystery Opponent

Ultimate X for the X-Division Championship:

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Petey Williams

Impact World Tag Team Championship:

Violent By Design (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallow)

Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) (c) vs. Havok & Rosemary

Brian Myers & Tenille Dashwood vs. Matt Cardona & A Mystery Partner

Moose vs. Chris Sabin

Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey

Slammiversay will be available on FITE TV and traditional pay-per-view on Saturday, July 17.