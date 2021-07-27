Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena recently spoke with ET Tonight and had major praise for his friend and rival, former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

As we’ve noted, it was recently reported that WWE has plans for The Rock to appear at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November, to set up a rumored WrestleMania 38 match with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Cena, who is currently feuding with Reigns for a rumored SummerSlam match, was asked about The Rock’s WWE future while speaking with ET’s Ash Crossan at a press junket for The Suicide Squad. Cena praised The Great One, and said a return would be great for both WWE and Rock.

“Dwayne Johnson is a star in his own universe. There is no one like him,” Cena said. “There will never be anyone like him. For him to be gracious enough to return to WWE, it’s own global entertainment phenomenon, that’s great for WWE and it is great for The Rock.”

Cena also said a WWE return by The Rock would be special for everyone involved.

“As a fan of WWE, I really hope he returns. I think it would be special for everyone,” Cena added, noting that he did not want to speak for The Rock.

The Rock was recently asked about the WWE return rumors while doing press for the “Jungle Cruise” movie. You can read his response at this link. You can also click here for a recent report on possible tag team match plans for The Rock and Roman.

Stay tuned for more on Rock’s WWE status.