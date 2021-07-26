Last week, reports surfaced that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be returning to the WWE this November at Survivor Series, with sights on starting a program with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Rock has since thrown some water on that fire. When asked by Entertainment Tonight if there was anything he could tease for a potential WWE return, Rock was brief and noncommittal, instead joking about teaming with his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt as a tag team.

“There’s nothing,” Johnson said of a return.

Rumors of Rock and Reigns working together has gone back for years, either as opponents or even tag team partners. A recent report suggested the two would square off in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, with Reigns teaming with either Jimmy or Jey Uso while Rock teamed with the other. The match, which also could be a back up plan if Rock can’t work a singles, was given as a reason as to why Jimmy Uso wasn’t punished for his recent DUI arrest.

Though Rock’s denial does throw into question his Survivor Series involvement, the Hollywood star remains loyal to WWE. Along with the recently returned John Cena, Rock congratulated WWE on their return to shows in front of fans eleven days ago and hyped WWE’s upcoming tour. For now his focus remains on movies, as Jungle Cruise hits theaters this weekend.