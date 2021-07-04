WWE star John Morrison chatted with Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN to talk about qualifying for the Money in the Bank ladder match at the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV. Morrison beat Randy Orton on RAW recently to qualify, and Morrison had high praise for that episode of RAW in particular.

“I thought [that] episode of Raw was one of the strongest episodes of Raw that I’ve seen in a very long time,” Morrison said. “You nailed it. Like Ricochet beats AJ, John Morrison beats Randy Orton, and Riddle beats Drew. Nobody saw any of those coming. I think that sometimes is what wrestling needs is a little bit more unpredictability, a little more uncertainty.

“For me, there’s the known and the unknown, and in between are the doors, which by the way, is why The Doors named their group The Doors. But when you’re in the unknown, it’s more interesting because anything can happen. If you always know, AJ is going to beat Ricochet. If you know that going in, then suddenly, instead of like, ‘I want to see what’s going to happen’ you’re like, ‘okay, let’s see how AJ beats Ricochet’. It’s more of a passive viewing experience, and that’s why I think this week was so cool.”

Morrison also gave praise to Orton for his work in the match. He described the veteran, who he considered a friend, as having next level pacing and an opponent who brings out the best ideas in Morrison.

“I mean, Randy is someone that I’ve known for 19 years and always consider him a friend,” Morrison said. “We were talking, and I think that’s the first time that we’ve wrestled. We’ve been in the rings together plenty, but we’ve usually been on the same side.

“It was cool being in the ring with him. It was great having that match with him. His pacing is next level, and the way he thinks about everything is all very methodical, all about the story, all about conveying emotion through your face, and that can be understood by the people watching, which is really what it’s all about. The whole point of entertainment is to make someone feel something good, bad, excited, interested, and curious. So for all those reasons, it felt like I came away with a lot of ideas and excitement about the future after that match.”