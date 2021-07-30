The Juice is loose again! As announced on AEW Dynamite, lucha libre legend and former WCW star Juventud Guerrera will be appearing on next week’s Dynamite to wrestle former rival Chris Jericho. Guerrera will be the third labor of Jericho as chosen by MJF, and he couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity.

“I just wanna say THANK YOU Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks, AEW, AEW On TNT,” Guerrera tweeted last night. #LETSGETJUICY THE JUICE is about 2 get loooose !!! #PORQUECUANDOELJUGOLODICEELJUGOLOHACE #Whenthejuicesaisothejuicemakesoooo FINALLY #THEJUICEISBACK #GETREADY

Guerrera was not done, also taking the time to thank his fans, family and friends. He also made note to dedicate his match next week to a late colleague.

“Thank you my fans, my family, my friends. This is for you!!!” Guerrera tweeted. “I say it before I dedicate this match to Eddy Guerrero. y toda la gente que me ha apoyado siempre!!!”

The son of lucha libre legend Fuerza Guerrera, Juventud, also known as Juvy and “The Juice” is best known for his run in WCW from 1996-2000, where he was a three time WCW Cruiserweight Champion. In addition to wrestling Guerrero several times, Guerrera and Eddie also were part of the LWO (Latino World Order) faction in late 1998, and teamed together several times on WCW Monday Nitro.

Following his release from WCW in 2000, Guerrera would go on to work AAA, CMLL, Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan and WWE. He would win the the WWE Cruiserweight Championship twice before being released in January of 2006. Since then Guerrera has mostly stayed in Mexico, though he has made appearances for American indies such as AAW in recent years. He is currently scheduled to wrestle for GCW at their crossover show Three Stuffed Cups on September 3 in Chicago, and again for GCW at their Art of War Games event on September 4, also in Chicago.

Alongside Rey Mysterio Jr., Billy Kidman and La Parka (now LA Park), Guerrera’s most noted rival in WCW was Chris Jericho, who won Guerrera’s mask in a match at SuperBrawl 98. The unmasking will serve as a catalyst for Guerrera to seek revenge against Jericho next week on Dynamite.

