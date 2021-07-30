This Saturday, a new King and Queen will be crowned at Impact Wrestling’s Homecoming. Tonight, three more teams were added to the tournament.

Tasha Steelz & Fallah Bahh and Alisha Edwards & Hernandez have been added to the tourney. Additionally, the Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo announced she will be entering the King and Queen Tournament but did not reveal who her partner will be.

A possible hint on who Purrazzo’s partner might be is “The Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English). Before tonight’s broadcast, Rehwoldt tweeted out the following statement:

“[eyes emoji] On Impact Wrestling the next few days…just saying.”

Starting at Slammiversary, Impact began promoting multiple vignettes that showed someone painting the words “Long Live The Drama King” on a blank canvas and covering it up with other colors of paint. Rehwoldt, a former NXT Tag Team Champion, was let go from WWE during “Black Wednesday” last year.

The current mix-tag teams are as follows:

* GCW World Champion Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green

* Decay (Crazzy Steve & Knockouts Tag Team Champion Rosemary)

* “Little Petey Pump” Petey Williams & “Thicc Mama Pump” Jordynne Grace

* Tasha Steelz & Fallah Bahh

* Tommy Dreamer & Rachael Ellering

* Alisha Edwards & Hernandez

* Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo & Mystery Partner

* Brian Myers & Mystery Partner

The first-round winners will carry over to the second round and so forth until one team is left standing. The winners will carry the title of Impact’s 2021 Homecoming King and Queen.

Also added to the card, Josh Alexander will defend his X-Division Championship against AAA star and one-third of Decay, Black Taurus. Alexander successfully retained his championship in an epic Ultimate X matchup against five other competitors.

Below is the updated card for Homecoming:

King & Queen Tournament Opening Round Matches:

Hernandez & Alisha vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Mystery Partner

Petey Williams & Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green

Decay vs. Fallah Bahh & Tasha Steelz

Tommy Dreamer & Rachael Ellering vs. Brian Myers & Mystery Partner

X-Division Championship:

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Black Taurus

Violent Brawl:

W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards

Homecoming is available exclusively this Saturday at 8 PM ET on Impact Plus.

** Homecoming was taped last week at Skyway Studios in Nashville. You can click here and here for spoilers **

BREAKING: Here are the FULL #Homecoming King and Queen Tournament brackets ahead of THIS SATURDAY's event on @IMPACTPlusApp! Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvZ49ah pic.twitter.com/7qx8e9PAML — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 30, 2021