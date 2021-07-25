Nikki A.S.H. is looking for a match with Becky Lynch.

Speaking with The Sunday Post, the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion has her sights set on Lynch, noting she’s awaiting a “challenge” from The Man.

“I’m ready for the challenge from Becky and I truly hope it does happen,” Nikki said. “Becky and Drew [McIntyre] have been amazing role models, inspiring me and creating that blueprint.”

Interestingly enough, Nikki’s first main roster match was against Lynch. The former member of SAnitY answered Lynch’s open challenge on the November 6, 2018 edition of SmackDown. The then-Nikki Cross would bring a competitive challenge to Lynch, but ultimately lost the contest.

Outside the ring, Nikki says she has a lot of respect for people like Lynch and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for breaking the mold when it comes to UK wrestlers in WWE.

“It’s shown you can be from Scotland, Ireland, the UK and with the right dedication, work ethic and attitude you can make it. You can become a WWE champion,” Nikki said.

Lynch and McIntyre main-evented consecutive WrestleMania shows, each becoming the first Irish and Scottish wrestlers to do so, respectively. Nikki praised the surge of UK-based talent getting spotlight within WWE, noting it sends a strong message.

“I love that it’s a bunch of people all breaking through at the same time,” Nikki stated. “It’s a great message to send to Scottish people and I’m so proud to be a part of that and representing that.”

With live crowds returning, WWE has began a touring schedule. This September, the company will make it’s long-awaited return overseas with four shows in the United Kingdom. Among those will be a live event in Glasgow, Scotland, Nikki’s hometown.

The new RAW Women’s Champion recalled having great memories of performing at the SSE Hydro in Scotland, but emphasized that she’s ready to make some more.

“Performing in front of Glasgow over the years was always just an amazing thrill ride,” Nikki recalled. “I remember performing at the SECC before I came to WWE and just before I went out the curtain I burst into tears. It was such a feeling and I can’t wait for my fellow superstars to feel that energy.

“We’ve got Bianca Belair as our SmackDown champion, I can’t wait for her to perform in Glasgow. And as Monday showed, I’m very happy to give a good surprise, so who knows. All I can tell our Glasgow fans is to get a ticket, enjoy the show and who knows who might show up.”

WWE announced Nikki will be celebrating her cash-in title win on this Monday’s WWE RAW.