NJPW announced the return of the Super Jr. Tag League, which will run through its upcoming Summer Struggle tour, beginning on August 7 (final on August 17). The round-robin tournament features the following teams:

* Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato

* SHO and YOH

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo

* Gedo and Dick Togo

There was no tournament last year due to the pandemic, SHO and YOH won it in 2019.

NJPW also announced its Wrestle Grand Slam series heads to MetLife Dome on September 4 and 5. The promotion revealed three matches for the second night, including IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi vs. EVIL. At the end of this past weekend’s Wrestle Grand Slam (Tokyo Dome) EVIL confronted Takagi after his victory over Hiroshi Tanahashi.

IWGP Tag Team Champions Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi vs. SANADA and Tetsuya Naito vs. YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto in a triple threat was also confirmed.

Finally, Hiromu Takahashi is cleared for in-ring action (torn left pectoral) and is facing the new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Robbie Eagles on September 5.