ROH stars Quinn McKay and Dak Draper announced their engagement to be married yesterday on social media.

McKay simply wrote, “Ope” as she showed off her new ring in their photo.

Draper has worked with ROH since 2019 and appeared in six-man tag title action at last weekend’s Best in the World PPV. McKay hosts ROH Week by Week, and is currently looking to obtain the last spot in the upcoming ROH Women’s Championship Tournament.

Wrestling Inc. sends its best to the happy couple!