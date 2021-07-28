With CM Punk becoming the talk of the wrestling world, it was only a matter of time before his Heels co-star Stephen Amell was asked to weigh in. Appearing on Busted Open Radio to promote Heels, Amell talked about working with Punk and how much fun he had having the former world champion on set.

“It was a real blessing,” Amell said. “We had, originally, another actor, not a wrestler, really good guy, set for the role of Ricky Rabies. Scheduling wise it ended up not working out and then all of a sudden it’s like ‘we’ve got CM Punk on this show? Really?’ I get to train with him a little bit.

“Phil was so great, in and out of the ring, that we ended up bringing him back for the finale. Ricky Rabies and Jack Spade share some bonding moments, mostly with Phil on the toilet, but it still counts.”

Of course Amell was eventually asked about Punk’s potential return to the ring and reported negotiations with AEW. Amell is excited for Punk to come back, wherever it is, though he feels Punk and Daniel Bryan going to AEW can only be good for wrestling on the whole.

“I don’t want to betray stuff that I’ve talked about with Phil,” Amell said. “I actually texted him when all this stuff broke, like ‘you coming back?’ And he sent me back a photo of a cat shrugging. Look, anything, as a general rule, anything in the world of pro wrestling that is going to piss Vince McMahon off and get his competitive juices flowing is probably good for business. Maybe great.

“The only thing that I know for sure is that Phil can still go, for sure. He’s in great shape. I would love to see those guys show up in AEW, or WWE. Phil vs. Triple H, you name it. It be great.”

