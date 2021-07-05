In an interview with the New York Post, WWE’s Triple H talked about WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden this September. The show is part of WWE’s return to touring and performing in front of fans after almost a year of performing in the WWE Thunder Dome set up. For Triple H, performing in front of crowds will be a welcome return to normalcy.

“The difference is just night and day,” Triple H said in comparing live fans to the Thunder Dome. “For our superstars, there is nothing greater than that moment of when their music hits and that crowd stands up and goes crazy and boos and cheers and gives the reaction that they are working so hard to get. That’s the magic of what we do.”

Triple H was also asked about the potential returns of big names such as John Cena and The Rock. While acknowledging how busy both can be, Triple H believes the itch for both to wrestle is still there. As such, it leaves the door open for them to return.

“No matter how busy they are, I know that anytime there’s an opportunity where you would say to them, ‘Hey, you could enter the ring in WWE and do this,’ there’s a part of them that goes, ‘Ooh, that sounds like a lot of fun,'” Levesque said.

Both Rock and Cena have been earmarked as potential opponents for Roman Reigns in the last few months. Though not official, it is heavily rumored that Cena will challenge Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam in Las Vegas later this summer.