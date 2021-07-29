Rapper Wale was actively tweeting during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen.

Prior to the show, Wale asked fans to guess Tony Khan’s advertised announcement, which turned out to be AEW heading to the United Center in Chicago on August 20 for AEW Rampage: First Dance.

After getting into a back-and-forth with a few fans, Wale wondered why fans of WWE and AEW were constantly at odds.

Why y’all act like u can’t watch two brands. Please answer quickly

Wale also pointed to how talents from AEW and WWE happen to be friends.

It’s no secret that Wale is a big fan of pro wrestling. Earlier this year, he performed Big E’s “Feel The Power” theme song at WrestleMania 37. Wale also appeared during an episode of WWE NXT in Oct. 2019.

His tweets can be seen below:

Wrasslin Twitter .. what y’all think Tony Khan gon say today ? — Wale (@Wale) July 28, 2021

Why y’all act like u can’t watch two brands. Please answer quickly — Wale (@Wale) July 28, 2021

U do understand that most of the talent are friends with each other? — Wale (@Wale) July 28, 2021

Crooked Moonsault x Darby 👀 . — Wale (@Wale) July 29, 2021