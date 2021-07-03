Despite Zelina Vega’s late 2020 release there were some within the company that didn’t agree with the move, according to PWInsider.

Those within the company pushed for an open line of communication with the WWE Superstar. WWE executives reportedly apologized and she eventually agreed to a new offer to return to the company. It was said each side came to a compromise and an understanding of both perspectives.

On Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Zelina Vega made a surprise return where Sonya Deville introduced her and promptly announced she had a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match on July 18. Vega had reportedly been backstage at last week’s SmackDown.

The Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match features Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Carmella, Vega, and two Superstars to be announced.

Vega’s 2020 exit came after WWE’s third-party edict came to light, which cracked down on Superstars using third-party platforms, whether they used their ring name or not.

Vega had been on Twitch and also had an OnlyFans account that she wanted want to keep active. WWE released her due to a breach of contract. As noted earlier today, Vega deleted her “I support unionization” tweet that was sent out shortly after her departure.

As for Vega’s husband, Aleister Black (aka Tommy End), the report noted he is not back with the company. As previously mentioned, there were reports of some in WWE feeling like Black’s release was premature, but there haven’t been any deep discussions to bring him back. In June, a report stated he was expected to sign with AEW. Late last month, Black has signed a sponsorship deal with Hayabusa.