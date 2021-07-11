This past Monday night in Pensacola, Florida, Jimmy Uso was arrested again for a DUI after being stopped by police for running a red light while also speeding. Uso failed sobriety tests and ended up spending a night in jail before getting bailed out the next morning.

Reports initially came out that no action was taken by WWE against Jimmy for his arrest, although some higher-ups were reportedly “extremely disappointed and legitimately pissed off.”

On Friday’s SmackDown, Jimmy actually was first shown on the show — and he appeared throughout SmackDown — indicating WWE decided not to take swift action against him.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported there were plans that are too important to adjust and that’s why there doesn’t seem to be fallout from what happened with Jimmy. Dave Meltzer was told “nothing’s happening” at the moment in regards to a fine or suspension.

Meltzer speculated since Jimmy is involved in a major angle that could include The Rock at WrestleMania, WWE doesn’t want to make waves as they head toward a potential match between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Rock.

Next year’s WrestleMania is on April 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WrestleMania 39 is set for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on April 2, 2023.