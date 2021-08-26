CM Punk made his AEW Dynamite debut in an in-ring segment with Tony Schiavone on tonight’s show.

During his promo, Punk hyped up his All Out match against Darby Allin, dropped a Daniel Bryan reference, and even said hi to his wife, April Mendez (aka AJ Mendez, fka WWE’s AJ Lee).

Punk had finished up pretty much everything he wanted to talk about before returning to the mic and saying:

“One more thing, I just wanna say hi to my beautiful wife, sitting at home,” Punk said as he blew a kiss to the camera. “I love you, April.”

AJ retweeted the clip of her husband’s comments and responded, “Wasn’t expecting to hear my government name tonight.”

AJ retired from wrestling in 2015 and is a three-time WWE Divas Champion. You can check out her reaction to Punk’s return to wrestling on last Friday’s AEW Rampage here.