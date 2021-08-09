In an interview with It’s My House Podcast, former WWE star Al Snow had some critical words for WWE’s handling of the 24/7 Champion. A former WWE Hardcore Champion when the belt was defended under 24/7 rules, Snow felt that WWE had turned the new incarnation of the belt into something fans no longer cared about.

“They have made the title irrelevant,” Snow said. “So the people that were holding it are irrelevant as well. And that, that’s the wrong thing to do. You know the talent should be like ‘oh crap it’s here, I’m going to go get it’ type of thing and then it could have really meant more, and therefore, what they did with it on TV would be even more entertaining for you. Because you would care about it, it would matter. You should think ‘if you get the title now you can get better paid next year or the champion instead of just getting paid, we’ll just say 100 bucks a night, now you’re getting paid 500 tonight.’ Depending on the title maybe for the 24/7 title it would be the lowest you can pay 500, if you’re the Intercontinental Champion it’s 1000. If you’re the tag team champions it’s 1200. If it’s the heavyweight title it’s $2,000 a night. Well, if it were real, let’s face facts. You know, I don’t have a title right now. Yeah, I’m gonna go and I’m gonna win the 24/7 title.”‘

Snow also talked being a jobber, something he labeled himself as during the late 90’s when he was a member of the J.O.B. Squad. He took the time to explain exactly what a jobber was and why he never actually had that role.

“I called myself that but quite honestly I was never really a jobber,” Snow said. “I mean I was, if you think about it. I held three titles and WWE, I’ve held numerous titles throughout my career. I had a bad attitude at the time and deemed myself as such but I actually wasn’t, and the real term Jobber came from back in the day. If you were a talent that made your living off the live events, and as a result in the territories, they didn’t pay you for TV. If you wrestled on TV that was to your advantage because it was a commercial for you. It allowed an audience to know basically who you were. And now your name is on a form of advertisement and there would be a reason for why there were a percentage of people in the building based off of that. A jobber was a guy who wasn’t going to go wrestle for live events in the territory he just came in that day for TV and nothing else hence he was doing a job.”

Finally Snow talked about some of his favorite opponents. The list ranged from well known names to others fans may be less familiar with.

“It is hard, because there’s so many,” Snow said. “Bob Holly was always fun, you know, very physical. Chris Candido. Chris Benoit. You know, there were there were older ones that you guys wouldn’t know. You know, there was Doug Williams, Christian from Edge & Christian. We called it like a night off with a lot of those guys because they’re so easy and effortless. Then there are other guys it’s like pulling teeth because it’s just painful and it’s just a mourning process you know where you just can’t you know jive. Regal, I used to love to work with Regal, that was so easy. I got one time with Fit Finlay and we didn’t speak before we didn’t speak in the ring but it was awesome. You know, we had the wrestlers in the back come out watching because they were buying in to it. A name very, very rarely brought up is Brad Armstrong. George South, what an incredibly talented man, that guy is so under appreciated as an actual worker.”

You can watch the full interview below.