Since his debut match against Matt Sydal at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager, Andrade El Idolo has been absent from the AEW ring. That will change come All Out in Chicago, Illinois. After being challenged earlier in the evening on Dynamite, Andrade and his manager Chavo Guerrero Jr. accepted a challenge by Pac for a one on one match at AEW’s next PPV.

The challenge stems from issues between Andrade and the Death Triangle over the last month, where Andrade and Chavo have consistently tried to convince Death Triangle members Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix to turn on Pac and side with him. The duo has refused, leading to several confrontations with Andrade over the last few weeks before Pac laid out the challenge tonight.

While both Pac and Andrade previously worked in WWE, this match at All Out will serve as their first ever singles encounter. It will be the third straight PPV appearance for Pac after he missed most of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic; he and Fenix were victorious in the Casino Tag Team Battle Royal at Revolution, followed by Pac coming up short against Kenny Omega in a three way match for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing.

For Andrade, this will be is second high profile match up against a fellow AEW star in the upcoming weeks. He is scheduled to challenge AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at AAA’s TripleMania XXIX this Saturday evening, with Omega’s AAA Mega Championship on the line.

You can see Andrade accept Pac’s challenge below.