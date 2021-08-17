AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defeated Andrade El Idolo this past Saturday to retain the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania XXIX. Omega’s title defense came a day after he lost the Impact World Championship to Christian Cage on the debut episode of AEW Rampage.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted the back and forth between AAA and AEW over who would win the title at TripleMania. At first, AAA wanted Andrade to win the Mega Championship, but AEW, at the time, did not want Omega to lose any title before losing the AEW Championship.

It was noted that there was no contention regarding this, and AAA quickly agreed with AEW to have Omega retain. AEW also has first say in Omega’s booking.

Once it was decided for Cage to win the Impact Title to build momentum for his match against Omega at All Out, AEW agreed to have Omega lose the Mega Title. However, AAA wanted Omega to retain the title with another future challenger in mind, likely Psycho Clown who won the Lucha de Apuestas Mask vs. Hair match in the main event.

By the end of it all, it was ultimately AAA’s decision on who would win the Mega Title at TripleMania, and they decided on Omega retaining the title. Meltzer also noted that Omega did not know Flair would show up at TripleMania.