Impact Wrestling has announced a #1 Contenders Battle Royal for next week. The winner will have the right to challenge Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship at Emergence on Friday, August 20.

Tonight, the Impact World Champion and his Impact World Tag Team pals, The Good Brothers, suffered a loss when they faced Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards and AEW star Frankie Kazarian in the main event. So far, Callihan, Chris Sabin and Moose are the only men who’ve been officially announced for the Battle Royal next week.

Callihan shared the ring with the champion at Slammiversary last month. Both men put on a grueling but spectacular matchup, but it was Omega who gained the upper hand towards the end of the match, allowing him to retain his prized possession.

Also added to next week’s card, NJPW’s FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) will take on Bullet Club’s newest member Chris Bey and Jay White, Taylor Wilde will square off with Tenille Dashwood, and Daivari will tangle with X-Division Champion Josh Alexander in a non-title match.

Below are the matches announced for next week’s show:

* #1 Contenders Battle Royal

* FinJuice vs. Jay White & Chris Bey

* Taylor Wilde vs. Tenille Dashwood

* Non-Title Match: X-Division Champion Josh Alexander vs. Daivari

– As mentioned above, Emergence will take place on Friday, August 20, exclusively on Impact Plus. The main event will see Kenny Omega defend his Impact World Championship against the Battle Royal winner.

Other title matches for the show include Josh Alexander putting his X-Division Championship against Jake Something. Something earned his spot after battling in a four-way match on tonight’s broadcast. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) or AEW’s Dark Order (Stu Grayson and Evil Uno) will also defend their Impact World Championship against Violent By Design and Rich Swann & Willie Mack in a three-way match. Next week on AEW Dynamite, The Good Brothers will put their titles on the line against Grayson and Uno.

Last year, Emergence held a two-week broadcast on AXS TV and Twitch. On Night One, the main event had Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) retain their Impact World Championship against The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander). Then, on Night Two, Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace made history in the first-ever 30-Minute Iron Woman Match for the Knockouts Championship, which Purrazzo retained.

Below is the updated card for Emergence:

Impact World Championship:

Kenny Omega (c) vs. TBA

X-Division Championship:

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jake Something

Impact World Tag Team Championship:

The Good Brothers or Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) vs. Violent By Design vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

More matches will follow soon. Stay tuned.

– In other news, indie wrestler Savannah Evans made her Impact debut by helping Tasha Steelz lay out Kiera Hogan. The former Fire ‘N Flava alliance ended after they unsuccessfully challenged Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering.

Evans, a former competitor for EVOLVE and SHINE, has been gaining traction in major promotions. She made sporadic appearances on AEW Dark during the pandemic, teaming with Kilynn King, as well as competing in a singles bout with Leyla Hirsch.