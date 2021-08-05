Despite not winning last week’s 10-man tag elimination match against The Elite, Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers offered up a title match against Dark Order’s Stu Grayson and Evil Uno. The two teams will meet on next Wednesday’s Dynamite at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Impact Wrestling EVP Scott D’Amore also announced he’ll be at the show:

“Seems like @MachineGunKA & @The_BigLG want to be defending champions. Guess I better book my ticket for Pittsburgh. See you next Wednesday @TonyKhan & @AEW It’s time for the 1st ever @IMPACTWRESTLING tag title defense on @AEWonTNT Welcome to 2021 and the forbidden door!”

American Top Team’s Dan Lambert, UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, and UFC Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion Amanda Nunes were in the crowd at last month’s AEW Dynamite: Road Rager. Lambert cut a promo tonight saying the only thing that hurts more than Lance Archer’s finisher, Black Out, is the truth. Lambert continued that he’ll be returning next week and noted he’s going to be bringing some backup.

Below is the updated lineup:

* American Top Team’s Dan Lambert is returning with some mystery backup

* The new number one contender Christian teases stirring things up with The Elite

* Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow with MJF (The 5 Labours of Jericho: Chapter 4)

* Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero vs. Kris Statlander with Orange Cassidy

* The Good Brothers (c) vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson (Impact World Tag Team Championship)

