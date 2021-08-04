John Cena says The Rock would warm the hearts of so many fans if he were to return to WWE.

As noted, Cena appeared at Monday’s United States premiere of The Suicide Squad, dressed in full Peacemaker gear. You can click here to see photos and videos of Cena on the red carpet with his wife, and his reunion with AEW TNT Champion Miro.

Cena spoke with Extra TV’s Rachel Lindsay while at the premiere, and commented on wearing the full costume. He said, “When am I ever going to have another chance to do something like this?”

Cena continued, “I’m happy that people feel comfortable and safe enough to come out and I’m certainly happy to enjoy it in the theater with a crowd. We have some difficult circumstances in front of us. Something I have learned over the last year and a half: Moments we can enjoy, we should enjoy.”

Cena was also asked about his former rival Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson possibly returning to WWE. Rock is rumored to appear at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in November, to set up a WrestleMania 38 feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who Cena will challenge at SummerSlam later this month.

“I’d love it,” Cena said of Rock possibly returning to WWE. “First and foremost, I’m a WWE performer, but I’m also, at heart, a fan. I love The Rock, I love The Rock, and so do millions and millions of people. I think he would warm so many hearts if he came back.”

Cena also talked about how he can relate to The Rock.

“If there is anyone that has a greater sense of empathy of what he is trying to accomplish… I am trying to juggle everything and I haven’t been back in three and a half years and… I’m one thirty-sixth as busy as he is,” Cena said. “For him to still be thinking about that, I think that is really special and really cool. I know he knows the effect his return would have and I think that’s also really special.”

Cena added, smiling, “I think you have to pay homage to those who paved the way, and without Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, I wouldn’t be here in this goofy costume, so thanks.”

You can click here for Cena’s recent comments on wanting to face The Rock in a DC Extended Universe movie, and click here for his comments on really hoping The Rock returns to WWE.

Stay tuned for more. Below is video of Cena at the premiere on Monday: