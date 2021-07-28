It’s been ten years since John Cena and The Rock last crossed paths as rivals inside the ring. Now Cena is ready to do it all over again, only this time on the silver screen. In an interview with ScreenRant, Cena expressed his interest in facing off with The Rock in a movie, whether it be in the Fast series or the DC Extended Universe, where both former WWE champions play significant roles.

“You know me. Ready, willing, and able and answering the phone whenever it rings. I’m good,” Cena said. “I think that the excitement is starting to build with fans, whether you talk about the conversation of Fast, or you talk about now the DC Universe. I don’t want to say we’re on a crash course and it’s inevitable. I want to, because I’m a fan. But we’ll see. We’ll see what happens. Tell me what he says.”

Cena recently made his Fast debut in Fast 9, playing Jakob Toretto, the brother of Vin Diesel’s character Dominik Toretto. The Rock had previously starred in the series as Luke Hobbs, making his most recent appearance in the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. It is unknown if Rock will appear in any more instalments of the franchise due to reported heat between him and Diesel.

In the DCEU Cena will be portraying Peacemaker in the upcoming film The Suicide Squad, opening next weekend, and the upcoming HBO Max TV series Peacemaker.

The Rock meanwhile will be appearing as the title character in Black Adam, a project Rock has been attached to since 2007. Black Adam is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022.