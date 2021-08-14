Christian Cage defeated Kenny Omega on last night’s AEW Rampage to win the Impact World Championship. Near the end of the match, Don Callis attempted to keep the referee distracted to allow AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks to get to the ring and slide a chair to Omega.

Omega tried to hit one winged angel on the chair, but Christian reversed the move into kill switch, dropping the former champion on the chair, instead. Omega was unable to kick out of Christian’s pin right after.

“Not a cheerful ride to the airport,” Omega wrote. “Baggage is light and I feel so cheated and disrespected. You’re all on notice. I’m taking this personally.”

Christian and Omega will meet in just a couple weeks at AEW All Out on September 5 for the AEW World Championship.

The new champion has already been announced for the next set of Impact Wrestling tapings and will defend his title against Brian Myers at Impact Resurgence on August 20. You can see more of Christians comments on winning the title here.

Omega has to quickly regroup as he is set to defend the AAA Mega Championship against Andrade on tonight’s TripleMania XXIX in Mexico City.