AEW star and IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer recently sat down with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily to talk about his upcoming title defense against New Japan star Hiroshi Tanahashi. That match, taking place at New Japan’s Resurgence event in Los Angeles this Saturday, is another sign of AEW’s partnership with New Japan. For his part, Archer, a former New Japan star himself, loves that he gets to be apart of it.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Archer said. “The fact that Tanahashi is willing to fly over from Japan and challenge me in Los Angeles this coming Saturday. I think it’s one of those really cool elements that adds to what’s going on in professional wrestling today, with AEW today. I think it’s the reason that fans are gravitating towards our product so quickly and rapidly and having so much fun watching. You never know who’s going to show up, what’s going to happen and who’s going to be a part of it.

“So it’s fun that I get to go out to Los Angeles and face Tanahashi. I’ve faced Tanahashi a bunch of times in G1’s and many different times over the years in New Japan. You just never know who’s going to show up, whether it’s Impact Wrestling, New Japan-Pro Wrestling, Nick Gage who showed up and fought Jericho. It’s just one of those things. You just never know who’s going to show up, what’s going to happen. And I think that just makes it more fun for the wrestling fans who are watching on TV. And then for the wrestlers, you have a lot of different opponents to go up against. And I think that’s what makes it fun, that variety.”

As mentioned by Archer, Gage broke through the Forbidden Door himself, wrestling Chris Jericho in a no rules match as part of the Five Labors of Jericho. When asked if he’d be open to facing Gage in a death match, Archer kept his answer short and sweet.

“I’ll gladly put him through some broken glass and kick his ass,” Archer said. “I’m good with that.”

Later Archer was asked about a potential super show pitting AEW and NJPW stars against each other.

“I think it intrigues everybody,” Archer said. “I think that’s the fun part. Again, we keep going back and forth on the Forbidden Door, and the fact that we have a working relationship with New Japan right now, we have a working relationship with Impact. And whatever it is, the different people that are coming in and out of AEW on a consistent basis. I think that would be interesting for anybody. The fact if there was some kind of supershow that involved several different companies with talents from every one of them, fighting each other, fighting for their championships, whatever the case may be. I think that’s the perfect element for a place like MSG.

“But I think, again, you’re saying you’re kind of surprised about the stuff in Chicago. I’m not surprised at all. And I think if we ran MSG, especially any time soon, there’s a good chance that AEW and AEW by itself could sell out MSG and kick some butt man.”

Lance Archer can be seen every Wednesday and Friday night on TNT as part of AEW. You can follow him on Twitter @LanceHoyt.

