In an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, WWE star Mustafa Ali was asked about the 2019 Money in the Bank match, a match he was on the verge of winning before being taken out by surprise contestant Brock Lesnar. According to Ali, he was originally supposed to win the match before being told right beforehand the actual plan.

“The day of, I’m winning it,” Ali revealed. “‘Man, this is my moment. This is everything I’ve been working for. I can’t believe it, this is awesome.’ The match is about to start, the entrances are about to start. And I might be wrong about this, but maybe Baron Corbin is making his entrance and I’m soon to be making my entrance.

“That’s when I’m summoned to go see the boss. ‘This is what I want. Grab the briefcase, shock and your frozen. This is what I want.’ And you have to realize, right before you go out to the curtain is not the time to argue. You’re getting a direct order about what is to be expected of you. I know some people are like ‘Well, why didn’t you just grab the briefcase?’ I was more concerned with grabbing my check that week. So I grabbed my check that week.”

A few years later, Ali looks back on the moment with little bitterness, as he does with most things related to his WWE struggles. He largely feels the moment is one fans still talk about and without it, fans wouldn’t have gotten the short era of boombox Brock Lesnar.

“At the end of the day it’s not my show,” Ali said. “The guy who owns this, who writes this show, who decides what’s going to happen, gave me specific instructions and I said ‘Okay. Not a problem boss.’ And I did exactly what I was asked to do. I grabbed the briefcase, I was very shocked. I was frozen you could say. And then Brock came out and did his thing.

“At the end of the day, it worked right? People are still talking about that moment years later. Everyone’s all sad about it and it’s like ‘guys, we got Brock listening to the briefcase like its a boombox and dancing.’ I gave you that. I gave you that gift! I should get royalties off that shirt cause he had the boombox shirt. So technically, Mustafa Ali is the guy that gave you that amazing gift.”

You can check out Ali’s full comments in the video below.

