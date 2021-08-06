For the past several weeks there has been rampant speculation and reports that both CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, aka Bryan Danielson, could be on their way to AEW. In an interview with The Ring Report, AEW star and color commentator touched on the reports, and noted how excited he was for Punk and Bryan’s potential arrivals.

“I’m excited about it. I don’t really know,” Wight said. “I’ve heard, of course, some backstage scuttlebutt. I’m friends with Daniel Bryan and CM Punk both. I think if either one of those guys made a serious commitment to come to AEW, they would blow the roof off the industry. I think both those guys are incredible talents and they have a lot to offer any company that they join.

“Both of them will fit and like how they’re treated much more in AEW than they will anywhere else. There’s a lot more freedom for guys like Daniel Bryan and CM Punk to really excel and give the fans what they love most about them. There’s very little micromanaging in AEW. There’s a lot of trust in your professionalism and knowing who you are as a talent and what you bring to the table. There’s a lot of freedom to really amplify that and bring out the most for the fans. Personally, from where I’m sitting, I think it would be an incredible opportunity for Phil and Daniel to come here to AEW. If they do, that’s fantastic.”

Wight’s also excited about the opportunity to work with Punk and Danielson again himself. While the former WWE Champion hasn’t stepped foot in an AEW ring yet, Wight continued to hint that an in ring return isn’t that far away.

“The fans are excited and they want to see them, so like most of the fans, I’m sitting back with bated breath to see what happens,” Wight said. “I’m more than happy to chokeslam or chop or knock out either one of those two guys. I’m looking forward to the opportunity too!”