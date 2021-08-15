Charlotte was backstage at last night’s AAA TripleMania to watch Ric Flair corner Andrade El Idolo. Andrade lost to AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega.

Thanks to a photo from Konnan, we can see Charlotte was indeed at the event.

Reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the rumor was the WWE Superstar went to Mexico City, but obviously wouldn’t make an appearance since that would be a contract violation with WWE.

Charlotte ended up not appearing at last night’s WWE Supershow in her own hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. defeated Rhea Ripley with Charlotte absent.

As noted, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks were also out of last night’s show due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Banks, Belair, and Charlotte are all advertised for tonight’s WWE Supershow in Columbia, South Carolina.