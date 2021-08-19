Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes Chris Jericho and MJF “made our business better for everyone” with their main event match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Flair tweeted:

Congrats To @IAmJericho And @The_MJF! Chris, You Made Our Business Better For Everyone Tonight, And You Made Me Proud! This Is What The Great Ones Do! WOOOOO!

MJF defeated Jericho in the fifth and final chapter of the 5 Labours of Jericho by applying the Fujiwara Armbar on his opponent’s injured elbow.

As per stipulation, Jericho wasn’t allowed to his use his finisher, Judas Effect, and couldn’t come out to the ring to his “Judas” theme music.

Jericho had previously defeated Shawn Spears, Juventud Guerrera, Nick Gage, and Wardlow to face his arch nemesis and the leader of The Pinnacle, MJF.

As reported first by Wrestling Inc., Flair was granted his WWE release earlier this month. We also reported that there is isn’t a non-compete agreement between Flair and WWE, so The Nature Boy is free to appear for other promotions immediately.

Last week, Dave Meltzer reported that Flair “seems to be a lock” to be headed to AEW.

You can see Flair’s tweet below:

Congrats To @IAmJericho And @The_MJF! Chris, You Made Our Business Better For Everyone Tonight, And You Made Me Proud! This Is What The Great Ones Do! WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 19, 2021