Following his requested release from WWE, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair spoke with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions about where he sees himself going now that he’s free to roam wherever he likes.

With the rumor mills spinning following his appearance with AEW star Andrade El Idolo at TripleMania XXIX, there was speculation that Flair would soon be heading to AEW. During his time on Oral Sessions, Flair debunked those rumors by saying he has not spoken to CEO and President of AEW, Tony Khan, about it.

“I can also tell ya, people started rumors -I’m not going to get into it; no need for that – ‘Oh, he’s going to AEW. He and Tony Khan are friends.’ Yeah, we are friends. But I haven’t heard a word from Tony,” Flair said. “If he asks ya, tell him I’m around [he chuckles].”

Flair mentioned that he would like nothing more than to be part of an in-ring match sometime soon. He even mentioned a very interesting text he received from WWE Superstar and former Evolution ally Randy Orton, where he could see Flair’s career go from now on.

“Get back in the ring and entertain? Absolutely!” Flair exclaimed. “[Renee asks if he would like to do it in AEW] A or B [WWE], Yes.

“I got a text from Randy Orton. I can’t read it to you. I don’t have it but let me tell you something. [Flair gives a synopsis of what Orton sent him through text] ‘If you’re at AEW and The Four Horsemen get together, everybody in the world will watch it. So you got Arn [Anderson], Tully [Blanchard], Barry [Windham] is sitting out about a mile from here, and JJ [Dillon], fly him in. And you do a half-hour interview with [Tony] Schiavone and Jim Ross.'”

Four years since his severe hospitalization, Flair said he is feeling better than ever. He also notes how he’s spending more time in the gym training.

“I feel great. One of the reasons I’m down here is because I drive to Land O’ Lakes [Florida] and train every day. Five days a week,” Flair happily reported. “I’ve made such a commitment to myself. My health is great and everything, but I have to have something to motivate me to really work out hard.”

Flair does not see himself getting too physically involved in any in-ring bouts. But he did tease that he would like to team up with Andrade and battle Sting and Darby Allin, with Andrade doing all the heavy lifting, of course.

“No,” Flair replied on having one more physical match in the ring. “I could be part of a match. I’d be happy doing that. Here’s an example: me and Andrade [El Idolo] against Sting and Darby Allin. What a great deal that is!”

Speaking of Andrade, Paquette was happy to hear that Flair will be in Chicago this weekend for All Out. He is excited to see his future son-in-law compete against PAC, and he’s also thrilled to go out with Paquette and Jon Moxley.

“I am going to see Andrade,” Flair said with glee. “When they hear the Née-Née, Deano [Jon Moxley] and The Nat, they are going to hook it up!”

