RAW superstar Riddle recently sat down with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda where he touched on the topic of Adam Cole possibly on the main roster. Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported that Cole’s WWE contract is set to expire after SummerSlam.

Cole has reportedly met with Vince McMahon, and it has been reported that writers have been instructed to work on main roster storylines for Cole. Riddle commented on if Cole could fit on the main roster.

“Adam Cole is amazing at what he does. He’s one of the best wrestlers in the world, in my personal opinion,” Riddle said. “He’s very charismatic, has a good look, everything else. I don’t know, the main roster’s the main roster. A lot of people dread going up there because they don’t know what’s gonna happen to them and as they should be. The indies is like a small pond, and then NXT is like a small ocean and then when you get to the main roster, you are in the ocean with all the wild animals and the currents and everything else. It’s just a different beast, and sometimes you get lost in the shuffle.

“You really do because there’s so many people, and it’s not like nobody’s talented. Everybody at this level is somebody. Adam Cole will be successful wherever he goes. He’s too good not to be. He cares too much. He’s too passionate. If he goes to RAW, he’ll be successful. If he goes to SmackDown, he’ll be successful. If he stays at NXT, he’ll be successful. He can do whatever he wants.

“I’m a fan of Adam Cole. He’s really good. Anytime we’ve worked, it’s been pretty magical, and he gets it. But like I said before, when I first met Vince, he thought I was a goof, and he didn’t really get it. And I had to explain, I’m a goof, but I can kick ass and I’m also a goof. Adam Cole’s Adam Cole. Not everybody is understood but I think Adam, out of everybody, is one that we can count on. He’s good. He’ll do fine.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.