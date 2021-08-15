WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was on a recent episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina where he discussed having more creative freedom in his promos. Reigns’ current character has many fans wanting a match with his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Reigns discussed that topic with Traina and the factors that go into it.

“Well, I think we have a critical ingredient to throw back into the bowl of sports entertainment, but I’ll leave you with this question, do we do it now, or do we wait till we’re in his backyard of Hollywood,” Reigns pointed out. “It adds to the narrative, adds another dynamic to speculate on. I think, obviously, AT&T Stadium, Dallas, home of the Cowboys, 100,000 plus fans could be in attendance, that’s obviously an awesome scenario, but So-Fi Stadium, brand new facility out there in LA, that makes quite the argument in its own right.”

Recently, Paul Heyman has sent out a wanting to The Rock, and there have been reports that The Rock could possibly return at this year’s Survivor Series. However, The Rock has denied reports of a return.

Later, Reigns was asked about his WrestleMania 32 match against Triple H where he speared Stephanie McMahon. Traina and his niece wondered what the dynamics were like backstage after the match.

“She took it like a champ. She did a great job, and I didn’t really pull any of the physicality out,” Reigns said. “She took a full-on spear, and that’s how you should do it in the main event of WrestleMania. She was obviously a little bit sore and not very happy about that, but I think everybody after a main event of a WrestleMania is ecstatic of going through that process, and the adrenaline rush of the performance and then also celebrating a phenomenal moment with the live audience, everybody watching at home.

“It was one of those things that I think she got over really quickly and enjoyed the success of being a part of that main event with her husband, Triple H. And then also I think, for her to be a part of that performance with her own father watching on, Vince McMahon, and seeing this whole spectacle go down and watching her be a part of the greatest live event in entertainment history, it was a special moment, I think for everybody. I’ll say she wasn’t ecstatic, but I think she was happy with the moment, to be a part of that”

