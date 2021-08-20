In an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW star Sammy Guevara talked about his friendship with fellow Inner Circle member Chris Jericho. Guevara talked about how Jericho first discovered him wrestling at an NWA event, and that their friendship grew the more they worked together after Inner Circle formed in AEW.

“I didn’t know him prior to AEW,” Guevara said. “He ended up watching NWA 70, which I was wrestling at, and for whatever reason he saw my match and he took a liking to me. That’s one of the reasons I was brought into AEW and into the Inner Circle. But it was more as TV weeks just progressed and we were doing stuff on TV, Le Sex Gods, and we were texting back and forth just with ideas. A real friendship just kind of grew naturally, it wasn’t a forced thing.

“I really can’t describe one moment, but it was pretty much just the weeks of TV. We just became better and better friends as time has gone on, through the good times and the bad times. He’s been there for me when I’ve needed it most. I love that guy and I’ll do anything for him.”

Later, Busted Open co-host Tommy Dreamer asked Guevara what his defining moment in AEW had been, which was prior to him getting engaged last Wednesday. Guevara poked fun at some of his most memorable moments that saw him getting beat up, before bringing up the end of the 2021 Stadium Stampede match.

“A lot of the big moments, they don’t end well for me,” Guevara said. “The golf cart, Matt Jackson superkicking me and turning me into a pretzel. But I think it definitely would have to be this year, closing out the PPV at Double or Nothing, keeping the Inner Circle together. I think that was definitely a big moment for me in my career. It was just such a special night too because it was the first night we had had fans in so long. My girlfriend was right there in the front row. She’s watched me in front of seven people and now she’s watching me in front of five thousand people on PPV. It’s a night I’ll never forget.”

Finally Guevara was asked about who he’d like to face the most in AEW going forward. After giving several names, Guevara name dropped one talent that could hint at Guevara’s announcement tonight on AEW Dynamite.

“There’s a lot of guys,” Guevara said. “Jungle Boy. I want to wrestle Pac, Sting. There’s so many guys that are coming in too. But I think right now, there’s a guy named Miro that has a belt that I want. I think he’s next in line in my sights at least.”

