In an interview with So Catch by Hal 2, new WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe was asked about the chances of him one day returning to RAW or Smackdown. Joe, who seems fine working for NXT now, didn’t rule out the chance of returning to the main roster somewhere down the road.

“That’s always in the cards, let’s be honest,” Joe said. “RAW and Smackdown and NXT are the three rotating brands in WWE. I think at this point, especially in the last decade, you can say anything can happen. So I think it’s foolish to discount that fact. I think me saying that now would lead to me looking like a fool in a couple of years.”

Joe was also asked about Vince McMahon and his involvement with the NXT brand. Joe put a positive spin on it, saying that McMahon was heavily invested in a brand that is about to go through some changes.

“I think he perceives it as the future of his company,” Joe said. “I think he’s heavily invested in it. You know it’s funny, I read all this stuff that I hear from people. At the same time, he’s probably the biggest proponent of its existence and much of what has happened in it thus far.

“NXT is the future of WWE, and its a big reason why I’m excited to be associated with it. Because I get to delve into the future. I get to work on new things and new projects and new stars in the world. At this point in my career I’m very excited to be involved with it.”

You can watch the full video below.