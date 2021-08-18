Madison Rayne will bring back her “Locker Room Talk” segment on this week’s Impact Wrestling episode.

Impact announced today that Rayne’s guest will be Tenille Dashwood. Rayne returned to Impact last week to help Dashwood defeat Taylor Wilde. Tonight’s talk show segment will lead to to Rayne’s upcoming in-ring return.

Impact has also announced Matt Cardona vs. Shera for tomorrow’s Impact. This comes after Rohit Raju distracted Cardona last week, allowing Impact newcomer John Skyler to defeat him. Cardona will be out for revenge this week as he faces Raju’s muscle, Shera.

A big tag team match has also been announced for Impact as Moose and Ace Austin face Sami Callihan and Chris Sabin. These four wrestlers will compete in a Fatal 4 Way at Friday’s Emergence special with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to the Impact World Title, currently held by Christian Cage.

On a related note, it was announced that Before The Impact on AXS will feature Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion Havok vs. Tasha Steelz. The post-Impact edition of Impact In 60 on AXS will feature the Best of Impact’s UK Invasion with the greatest matches and moments of Magnus, Doug Williams, and Rob Terry.

Impact taped Emergence, Victory Road, Before The Impact and Impact On AXS content this past Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at Skyway Studios in Nashville. You can click here for spoilers from Sunday’s tapings, click here for Monday’s spoilers, and click here for Tuesday’s spoilers.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow’s Emergence go-home edition of Impact Wrestling:

* New Impact World Champion Christian Cage returns to The Impact Zone to celebrate his win over Kenny Omega, one night before defending against Brian Myers at Emergence

* NWA star Melina makes her Impact in-ring debut

* Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering

* Madison Rayne brings back her “Locker Room Talk” segment with guest Tenille Dashwood

* Matt Cardona vs. Shera

* Moose and Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan

* Knockouts Tag Team Champion Havok vs. Tasha Steelz on Before The Impact