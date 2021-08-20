AEW Rampage: The First Dance takes place tonight at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and is expected to be the site of CM Punk’s AEW debut and his return to pro wrestling. Today on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the speculation heading into tonight’s show. And while he never mentioned Punk by name, Khan seemed to all but confirm what would be going down at 10 p.m. EST tonight.

“It’s great to be able to have those possibilities and not to have everything spoiled for you,” Khan said of potential surprises. “But on the other hand, I think everybody has a pretty good idea what to expect tonight. I don’t like to let people down, and I have no plans to disappoint anybody tonight. I think people are going to be very happy with what they see.

“They’ve been waiting to see this for a long time. And finally at The First Dance, I think we’re going to satisfy a lot of people and make a lot of wrestling fans really happy. And we’re going to make some new fans. There are going to be people that read about what happen tonight and they’re going to want to come check out AEW. And that’s exactly the reaction we’re looking for.”

For his part, Punk has continued to tease fans of a potential return with numerous posts on social media. Several AEW stars, including Matt Hardy, have also hinted at Punk’s rumored arrival.

You can listen to the full audio clip below.

"I don't like to let people down and I have no plans to disappoint anybody tonight." 👀@TonyKhan discusses #AEWRampage tonight with @davidlagreca1 & @TheMarkHenry during 'Tony Time' today…@AEW pic.twitter.com/3oTWwBDpr4 — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) August 20, 2021

