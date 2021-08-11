In his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Dan Lambert of American Top Team will not be appearing on AEW Dynamite tonight after all. Khan is instead moving Lambert’s appearance to next week in Houston, and indicated Lambert will be coming with some pretty hefty back up.

“As a matter of fact, I was going to address that,” Khan said when asked about Lambert by host Dave LaGreca. “Dan and his guys, the more I talk to them and look at this, I’m gonna have Dan and his guys come next week. And really, if they want to tear into us, they can tear into us. I got to address the Rampage premiere. We’ve got a lot things to do and I know Dan wants to antagonize wrestling and talk about how wrestling used to be better and real men and I’d love to hear that.

“He’s going to bring big back up in the form of, not just one UFC Champion, but two great UFC Champions. I’m very excited for it. And if he wants to say all that, I’m totally game for it, but not this week. I have to launch Rampage and have a lot to do. I told him, ‘Bring your guys to Houston next week.’ So that’s what we’re going to do. Dan’s going to come to Houston, I’ll give him the time to say what he wants to say. By then, Rampage will have been established and we’ll enter the Rampage era and by then we’ll be two days away from The First Dance, which I think is the most anticipated wrestling television show in years.”

Lambert appeared on AEW Dynamite: Road Rager in Miami back in July, where he was attacked by Lance Archer after cutting an anti-AEW promo. Lambert runs the American Top Team gym, which features top UFC talent such as Dustin Poirier and UFC Women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion Amanda Nunes.

You can listen to the full clip of Khan’s statement below.

