In his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan talked about the launch of AEW Rampage this Friday in Pittsburgh. Khan couldn’t be more happy to be launching the show, as well as WarnerMedia’s strong promotion of the show going in. He believes in the long run the show will be a big success and great for AEW and its talent.

“As a wrestling fan and as a wrestling promoter, this is the best news we can get,” Khan said. “TNT is so happy with how Rampage is tracking already. I think they think it’s going to be a huge hit. There’s definitely a lot of interest and we owe the people at TNT. They could not have rolled out the red carpet any more for us. They have so much in terms of promoting the show. There’s been ads all over the place. I watched Seinfeld on TBS last night when I checked into the hotel in Pittsburgh. Every time it went to break, there were Rampage commercials, which is great.

“So it’s on all kinds of shows, including other wrestling shows. And I really, really am happy that they’re promoting it… Really, I think with two shows it’s going to provide more opportunities, more upward mobility. But it’s still going to be a star driven show, Rampage, just like Dynamite is a star driven show. And I think what Elevation and Dark have given us the ability to do is develop stars and get them TV ready. Now there’s more TV real estate for everyone to work towards getting in there and fighting for.”

Dr. Britt Baker DMD will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Red Velvet this Friday on Rampage, while Kenny Omega will defend the Impact Championship against Christian Cage, and AEW TNT Champion Miro will face Fuego del Sol.

