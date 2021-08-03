Shortly after the conclusion of AEW’s first Blood & Guts match in May, WWE star Shotzi Blackheart took to Twitter to post a gif that seemingly mocked Chris Jericho’s fall off the Blood & Guts cage. Now months later, in an interview with Talk Sport, the topic of Shotzi’s tweet came up again. While Shotzi made clear she meant no offense to Jericho, she didn’t back down from what she called a joke.

“I meant no offence to Chris Jericho,” Shotzi clarified. “I thought, honestly, the match was great. But, you know what, like, take a joke, Take a joke, bud! It’s just a GIF. Laugh at it and move on. It’s live TV. Things happen, it’s pro wrestling. Don’t take life too seriously is all I have to say.”

Jericho, who suffered a legitimate elbow injury from the fall, has not taken the joke well. While not mentioning Shotzi by name, Jericho alluded to her criticism on his Saturday Night Special stream in late June.

“Anybody that bags on somebody who’s taking a chance and putting their bodies on the line can really f*** off,” Jericho stated. “Especially people in the business. I could say some names. There’s a couple of chicks in WWE who said some stuff and they should probably not have said that. They probably weren’t trained any better, and in 6 months they’ll probably be asking us for a job anyways and I’ll remember that, so we’ll leave it at that.”

Shotzi and Nox made their WWE main roster debuts in July. The duo has not appeared on WWE television after scoring back-to-back victories over Natalya & Tamina.