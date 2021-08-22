The Young Bucks updated their Twitter bio again a few days ago to reflect their thoughts about CM Punk making his debut in AEW on Friday’s Rampage at the United Center.

“Thank God we started AEW & are responsible for bringing CM Punk back to wrestling!” The Young Bucks wrote.

Punk is already set to appear again on this Wednesday’s Dynamite to likely hype his upcoming match against Darby Allin at All Out on September 5.

In other Punk news, Pro Wrestling Tees announced he has set the record for most shirts sold in 24 hours for the company.

AEW’s YouTube uploaded two Punk videos from Friday. The first features his entrance, which is currently at 4.3 million views (12th most viewed ever on the channel). The second focuses on Punk’s speech in the ring, which is currently at 3.4 million views.